Un café WOW de Montréal nommé au Dezeen Awards pour son design unique

Il y a de quoi être fier. Le Pastel Rita, ce café entièrement rose (ou presque) du Mile-End a réussi à se hisser parmi les grands en recevant une nomination au Dezeen Awards 2019.

Le café au design et à l’architecture unique est en fait une création de l’entreprise Appareil Architecture et pourrait bien remporter le prix dans la catégorie Restaurant and bar interior.

Au total c’est 279 établissements situés dans 87 pays différents qui se retrouvent parmi les nommés des Dezeen Awards, cette remise de prix qui soulignent le travail des meilleurs architectes et designers du monde.

L’équipe d’Appareil Architecture peut donc se féliciter d’avoir créé un design absolument magnifique pour son projet dans le Pastel Rita.

Voici les autres nommés dans la même catégorie que le Pastel Rita :

› Humble Pizza Cafe, London, UK, by Child Studio

› Radhaus, San Francisco, US, by envelope A+D

› Argentalia, Mexico City, Mexico, by Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura

› Dandelion Chocolate Kyoto, Kyoto, Japan, by Fumihiko Sano Studio

› Barangaroo House, Barangaroo, Australia, by H&E Architects & Etic

› Cornerstone, London, UK, by Holland Harvey Architects

› 45 Degrees, Taipei City, Taiwan, by J.C. Architecture

› eight days cafe, Tokyo, Japan, by Kubota Architects & Associates

› John Anthony, Hong Kong, by Linehouse

› Brunch With, Suzhou, China, by MM CONSULATE

› Cardboard Bombay, Mumbai, India, by Nudes

› Bar Lotus, Shanghai, China, by Office AIO

› Dean & DeLuca Stage by Ole Scheeren, New York City, US, by Buro Ole Scheeren

› Brasserie 2050, Lowlands Festival, Netherlands, by Overtreders W

› Otherworld, London, UK, by Red Deer

› Queensline Floating Restaurant, Mumbai, India, by SDM Architects

› Under - Europe's First Underwater Restaurant, Lindesnes, Norway, by Snøhetta

› Mollie's Motel & Diner, Faringdon, UK, by Soho House Design

› Banu Hotpot Flagship Store, Zhengzhou, China, by Studio Link-Arc

› SUZUE, Tokyo, Japan, by supermaniac

› Dining with Strangers and Their Stories, Somerville, US, by Supernormal

› ORA, Kuwait City, Kuwait, by T.ZED Architects

› Sibling Espresso Bar, Bali, Indonesia, by Travis Walton Architecture

› Fortnum's Restaurant and Bar, London, UK, by Universal Design Studio

› Odean Tallin, Tallin, Estonia, by Atelier Sérgio Rebelo and Mary Jordan

› TAINO, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, by YOD Design Lab

Pour voir la liste complète, c'est par ici!

Pour vous inspirer du décor de vos influenceurs favoris, c'est par ici: